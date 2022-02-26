Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $41.30 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 612.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

