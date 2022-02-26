Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $50.29 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,095,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

