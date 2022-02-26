Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $36.10 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.