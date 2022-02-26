Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,168,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

