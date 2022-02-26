Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

