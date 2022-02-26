Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 212,086 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Marathon Oil worth $35,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

