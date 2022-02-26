Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,398,154 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,398,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,485,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lucid Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.35 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

