Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 624.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $38,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,492,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,588,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

