Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 28,747 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Churchill Downs worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.