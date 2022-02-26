Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 28,747 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Churchill Downs worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.49. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

