Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 832499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Specifically, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.