Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.