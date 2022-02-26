Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 552,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,248,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,351 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

