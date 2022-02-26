Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,207,786 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Xilinx worth $504,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

