Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,270,392 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Devon Energy worth $517,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.