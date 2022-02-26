Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 413,883 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Expedia Group worth $415,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.