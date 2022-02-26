Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 753,750 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $532,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

