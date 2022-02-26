Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 892,596 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Progressive worth $510,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

