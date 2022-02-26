Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of MetLife worth $379,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

