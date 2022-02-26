Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $434,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.19 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.18 and its 200-day moving average is $640.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

