Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Simon Property Group worth $489,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

