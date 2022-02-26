Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 195,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of FedEx worth $441,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.91. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $206.31 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

