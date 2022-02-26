Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $395.79 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Skyworks Solutions worth $395,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

