Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $400.32 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of MSCI worth $400,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 168.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.55. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,612. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

