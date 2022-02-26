Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $409.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $409,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

