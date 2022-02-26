Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $420.66 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,983,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Newmont worth $420,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

