Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $446.58 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Centene worth $446,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,318,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,674,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

