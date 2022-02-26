Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $459.17 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of NXP Semiconductors worth $459,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

