Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $481.84 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Waste Management worth $481,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

