Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $574.95 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $574,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

