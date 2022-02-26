Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Twilio worth $490,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

