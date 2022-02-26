Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of CrowdStrike worth $469,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

