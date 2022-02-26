Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Sempra Energy worth $398,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

