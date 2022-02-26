Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 143,427 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of McKesson worth $380,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $275.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

