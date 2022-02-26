Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 212,175 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Zimmer Biomet worth $469,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

