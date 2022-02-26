Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 269,174 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Aptiv worth $378,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $125.56 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

