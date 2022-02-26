Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,424,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 353,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Ford Motor worth $416,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

