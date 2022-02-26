Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Activision Blizzard worth $531,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

