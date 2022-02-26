Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,712 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Align Technology worth $566,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $512.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

