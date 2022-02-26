Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,850 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,829,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 109,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of EOG Resources worth $467,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 991,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

