Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,225,124 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of Valero Energy worth $450,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

