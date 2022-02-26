Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,372 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Cigna worth $552,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $232.84 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

