Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 131,853 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Chubb worth $574,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

