Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 156,033 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Biogen worth $455,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.48. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.36 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

