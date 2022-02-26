Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,604 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,520 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Autodesk worth $491,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

