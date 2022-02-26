Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 270,709 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of ONEOK worth $401,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

