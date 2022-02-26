Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,102 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Synopsys worth $388,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

