Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 777,398 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Synchrony Financial worth $387,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

