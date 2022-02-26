Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,492 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Crown Castle International worth $543,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.