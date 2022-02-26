Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,695 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Moody’s worth $478,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

