Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.26% of Albemarle worth $579,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.